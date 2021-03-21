Local law enforcement turnover and what they're doing about it

The St. Joseph Police has experienced turnover in the department that has resulted in 10 openings for law enforcement officers, including three openings for detectives.
Commander Eric Protzman said many people picture being a detective, but it requires some work on the community force first.
“You get hired as a patrol officer, you do a few years working patrol, driving a car, working a beat out in the street answering calls for service. By contract and by our policies, you have to have a minimum of three years seniority on the department to apply for a lateral transfer to go into a specialty unit of any kind,” Protzman said.
In 2018, the retirement plan for the department changed, which caused many officers to take the option to retire then. This is when the large turnover was noted. Currently, the average time spent at the department before becoming a detective is three and a half years. But right now, many have eight to 10 years experience while others have less than three.
“We’ve created a vacuum into detectives and they’re very young and energetic. They’re very hard-working but a lot of people that have very little time in detectives,” Protzman said. “It creates a little bit of a gap for us as an organization because as you do things, you get really good at doing things. When you have less experience it’s a little harder to work those cases, develop those leads, work that information.”
The gap in ages and experience is not necessarily a bad thing in the department, but it is not ideal. Protzman said a goal is to hire and keep officers local. This has taken some work, and a lack of funding for more incentives doesn’t help.
“We’ve been working on recruiting heavily. We’ve made some adjustments to hire a lot more people that are not already certified as police officers then paying them while they are attending law enforcement academy, so we’ve worked on that the last few years to get more people in,” he said. “There’s always talk about incentivizing. A lot of departments put bonuses to get people to come in. Where’s that money going to come from though? Allocating those funds from somewhere, those funds have got to be there, and a lot of cities and organizations are cash-strapped. But we have looked at those ideas and are looking at those ideas.”
Protzman said the St. Joseph Police Department is the best one he’s worked for, and he wants to encourage those who many find the field appealing to go for it.
“We want to encourage people even though there is that discord with law enforcement and it’s not maybe the greatest occupation to get into, it is rewarding,” he said. “Most everybody gets into law enforcement to go out and help those that are in distress, those that are being abused or taken victim of somebody else.”
