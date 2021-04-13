A helicopter operation conducted by local police agencies on Monday night lead to 118 vehicle stops and 20 arrests.
Agencies involved included the St. Joseph Police Department, Buchanan County Drug Strike Force and Missouri State Highway Patrol. Officers wrote 42 traffic citations and 32 warnings. There were 82 verbal warnings given.
Several of the arrests were made while serving city and state warrants. Two arrests involved drug possession and resisting arrest. Other arrests were made for investigative purposes into state and federal charges.
Two firearms were recovered during the operation. Some of those arrested could have multiple charges.
Helicopter operations have been conducted randomly over the last few years as officers work to track down people who may have fled from them.
