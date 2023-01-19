Diane Latham spends many of her days giving out hygiene products, snacks and other necessities to help keep homeless people alive, and her work doesn't stop in the winter.
Latham, founder of community group 8th Street Backpackers, has worked to provide for the homeless community in St. Joseph for over six years and spends three days a week at the Open-Door Food Kitchen handing out items, even in extreme weather conditions.
Half of her home, including her living room and basement, is often filled with donations from individuals and local organizations, but lately, as the weather is getting colder, she is running low on winter gear and clothing.
“We desperately need all kinds of winter stuff,” Latham said. “We’re needing jeans, size 32 to 34s; we need socks and gloves and blankets ... all kinds of stuff, as we’re getting deeper in the winter.”
Latham said helping out the homeless community is important to her because everyone has a story and there are many factors that can lead to homelessness.
“Just to show love and kindness to people in the community, it’s important,” she said. “Homelessness is not always a choice. Many times, it’s because of disabilities, old age where you can no longer work, death of a spouse or abuse. You just have to really consider everything people are going through.”
Being able to come across different people each day has created lifelong friendships for her, even meeting people who become like family.
“While doing this, I met the most amazing person ever,” Latham said. “He was like family to me. He had such a bright personality and would come and see me any time he needed something. We would just talk for hours and it made me sad to one day find out he passed away from freezing ... and that is why you should help others.”
As the weather continues to get colder, Latham plans to continue standing outside of the pantry and giving out items to those in need, and she hopes the community will help make this possible.
“I love to show people a different side of life besides the hardship they’re going through,” she said. “We’re down right now with donations, so it would be nice to get some more so I can continue my service.”
To donate, the 8th Street Backpackers can be found on Facebook or in person at the Open-Door Food Kitchen.
