Need for winter donations

Diane Latham spends many of her days giving out hygiene products, snacks and other necessities to help keep homeless people alive, and her work doesn't stop in the winter.

Latham, founder of community group 8th Street Backpackers, has worked to provide for the homeless community in St. Joseph for over six years and spends three days a week at the Open-Door Food Kitchen handing out items, even in extreme weather conditions.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.