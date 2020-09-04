Members of the local Fraternal Order of Police are in Louisiana helping people recover from Hurricane Laura.
Volunteers include members of the St. Joseph Police Department, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Port police.
“The National FOP, after Hurricane Laura came through southern Louisiana, was activated and we were sent out a request by our state Fraternal Order of Police, and five FOP members came down here from Northwest Missouri,” Sgt. James Langston, said Fraternal Order of Police secretary for Northwest Missouri Lodge 3.
They have been able to work with other FOP organizations from around the country to provide aid to first responders in the affected areas.
“Our primary role has been to feed first responders and pretty much anybody living in the neighborhood,” Langston said. “They’ve estimated that we’ve served around 600 meals a day since we’ve been down here.”
Langston also said the FOP volunteers were able to help in other ways besides serving food.
“There’s also been a contingent that’s gone out and help cut trees and remove debris from officers’ houses,” Langston said. “Yesterday we were fortunate enough to have been given some items to come down here with and we realized that we weren’t going to be using all of those items, that we were pretty well provided for by the ... national FOP. So a group of us decided to go out into the community and just distribute that equipment that we were graciously donated before we left.”
The group initially planned to stay as long as they are needed, but it appears they might be returning home starting Friday.
Other officers who spoke on the experience said it has been humbling to help other first responders and everyone else impacted.
“We got down here Monday evening and immediately saw the destruction,” Sgt. Brad Kerns, president of the local FOP, said. “As soon as I got the email from the national and state local lodges we jumped into action.”
Langston said it was worth noting how many stepped up to volunteer their time and efforts.
“We had several officers that have signed up saying they would be willing to come down,” he said. “I think it’s a good testament to our local agencies around the area, just the amount of assistance that they’re willing to provide the people that we really don’t know.”