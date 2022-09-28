Buchanan County Drug Strike Force Capt. Shawn Collie displays two bags of methamphetamine in a June photo. He said officers now are on the lookout for a new drug, nitazenes, that are making their way around the country.
The Buchanan County Drug Strike Force is warning residents about a dangerous new drug that has been circulating across the country.
Experts are saying that this drug, nitazene, which is a part of a group of synthetic opioids, can be up to 10 times stronger than fentanyl, which already is 50 times stronger than heroin, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Drug-related deaths are on the rise in St. Joseph, and Capt. Shawn Collie of the Drug Strike Force said while the new compound has not yet shown up in St. Joseph, there is concern that could change.
“The drug has already made its appearance in various southern states across the country so it’s something we’re putting our focus towards,” Collie said. “Just like with every drug, it eventually makes its way to a local area.”
Collie said those who are addicted to prescription pills and painkillers need to take extra caution with recreational drug use.
“We're seeing much more synthetic drug use in the county,” Collie said. “We’ve got people taking prescription pills and those pills may not be doing anything for them as far as the high or the pain relief. So individuals start kind of experimenting into drugs that are literally killing people every day.”
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said the has not been approved for medical use and is being sourced from China.
Nitazenes are being mixed into and marketed as other drugs, causing concern that this will lead to deadly overdoses in unsuspecting victims like children and young people, who tend to be more open to trying new drugs.
“We’re especially worried about the youth when it comes to these situations,” Collie said. “We've been working a lot with Youth Alliance and the health department. We try to get into the schools and other youth events and spread the information that using drugs that are prescribed by a doctor that you didn’t buy from a pharmaceutical setting probably isn’t safe.”
So far, the spread of nitazenes across the country remains relatively low, which experts hope will continue.
“We want to get the message out before it has the opportunity to become dangerous,” he said. "It’s important that people are making sure they're talking to their kids, talking to family members and expressing their concern. We’ve got to keep our families and citizens alive.”
