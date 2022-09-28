061421_DRUGS_NP_ARTICLE (copy)

Buchanan County Drug Strike Force Capt. Shawn Collie displays two bags of methamphetamine in a June photo. He said officers now are on the lookout for a new drug, nitazenes, that are making their way around the country.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

The Buchanan County Drug Strike Force is warning residents about a dangerous new drug that has been circulating across the country.

Experts are saying that this drug, nitazene, which is a part of a group of synthetic opioids, can be up to 10 times stronger than fentanyl, which already is 50 times stronger than heroin, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

