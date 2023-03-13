It’s the time of year when many families are looking forward to spring break travel and getaways, but officials are warning residents to be cautious when it comes to visiting certain destinations.
The U.S. Department of State has issued a warning to Americans just ahead of spring break after recent violent crimes and kidnappings in Mexico that led to the deaths of two Americans.
As families prepare for fun-filled vacations, local officials shared a few tips for travelers to ensure they have a safe trip.
“When it comes to safety, a lot of it has to do with being vigilant,” said Shawn Collie, captain of the Buchanan County Drug Task Force. “Do some research on the areas you’re traveling to. There are several different sites like the state department that will give you information on locations you may need to avoid.”
According to investigators, the group of Americans that was kidnapped was targeted by a Mexican cartel that mistook them for Haitian drug smugglers.
Collie said traveling to Mexico can still be a safe decision for people, but specific areas where there is a high amount of activity with drug cartels and violence should be passed over.
“Not all of Mexico is the concern, but there are parts where it seems to be issues with cartels and violent gangs,” he said. “Do research and make sure someone knows where you’re going to be at all times.”
Additional tips that the drug strike force shared included sharing your location with family and friends, keeping a charged cellular device, and avoiding carrying a high amount of cash.
“Try to avoid having as much U.S. currency on you as possible,” Collie said. “When you’re in a new location, it’s best to go everywhere in a group and just like here in the U.S., get familiar with your surroundings and have safe transportation arranged ahead of time.”
