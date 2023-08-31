Law enforcement officials investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a Dollar General store, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Jacksonville, Florida. St. Joseph experts say these acts of violence stem from a variety of different areas.
Capt. Tiger Parsons of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office agrees that each person and situation are different.
Parsons said when a shooter has a motive in selecting targets, the severity of the situation heightens. For instance, a recent shooting situation in Jacksonville, Florida, where a white shooter killed three Black people and then himself, was described by some, including Florida State Rep. Angie Nixon, as racist violence.
“When you talk about these incidents and you get into what the target is ... the target based on sex, religion, gender or race, ethnicity, religion ... if it’s based on any of those, it’s also a hate crime and that’s a federal crime,” Parsons said.
The shooter in the Jacksonville incident had painted a swastika on one of the weapons used. It was also reported that he had posted racist writings.
Kristina Hannon, co-CEO of Family Guidance Center, explained that polarizing use of social media can play a factor into similar situations situations.
“I think part of the problem is that people become very divided very quickly anymore and I think that a lot of that has to do with how we socialize with people,” Hannon said. “If I click on a story regarding a certain type of political belief, the next thing I know, this is all I see. Then I click on the next one and the next one and we go on down the rabbit hole.”
Hannon said there are ways to steer clear from these polarization problems.
“I think part of this really can stand back to making sure that we’re being cognizant about our social media use, making sure that when we recognize that our loved ones are becoming more divisive, more polarized, going off into one camp and not really being respectful to people in general,” Hannon said. “Just trying to help them get away from some of that to maybe help prompt healthier activities instead of just going down the rabbit hole of click bait basically.”
They agree that the best way to prevent any of these situations is by being proactive with those who need help and for personal safety.
Hannon said a good place to start in possible prevention of violent situations is to ask for help.
“If you see something, say something,” Hannon said. “That’s the biggest thing the general public can do, is if you see something with a loved one, if you see something with somebody you know and you think they’re not quite right, say something.”
Parsons said the best tool that people can use in any situation that could turn violent is their own vigilance.
“It all comes down to whether or not you’re paying attention to what’s going on around you,” Parsons said. “Situational awareness can get you out of more trouble than you’ll ever get into, and it’s as easy as just paying attention to what’s going on beyond you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.