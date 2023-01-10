The gun used by the student to shoot his elementary school teacher was taken from his home and brought into the building in his backpack.
Local officials believe incidents like this one can impact how people may view gun laws.
“I don’t think the law is 100% to blame when situations like this happen, but it does leave questions,” said Michelle Davidson, Buchanan County prosecuting attorney. “Obviously, many state laws allow individuals to purchase and own firearms for lawful purposes, but when it’s being used in an opposite manner, then you’re going to have people who believe that firearms should be completely banned because it’s only increasing gun violence.”
Although gun control does play a factor in the number of firearms-related violence incidents, officials also believe these occurrences can be avoided by making sure weapons are always stored away and secured.
“Anything can be used for good purposes or bad purposes,” Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said. “This goes back to the fact that the gun wasn't secured properly, that there wasn't proper education and that there weren't proper steps put in place to make sure the child did not retrieve that weapon.”
Puett also said certain procedures may have to be revisited, even in elementary schools, to ensure school shootings come to an end.
“I don’t think anyone would’ve ever predicted that a 6-year-old would bring a firearm with them to school,” Puett said. “But this is something the school district is going to really have to look at and decide if metal detectors are something that needs to be implemented again, and that goes for every school across the nation.”
Puett reminds all gun owners to make sure that their weapons are secured with a lock so that if a child does come in contact with it, harm can be prevented.
“The sheriff’s office always emphasizes the proper storage and education of firearms,” he said. “We give these locks away for free any day during the week, and securing the gun with this lock would have simply made that weapon not functional for a 6-year-old.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.