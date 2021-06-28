The Ecumenical Eco-Justice, a nonprofit, marked five years of highlighting environmental concerns in St. Joseph this week.
The group defines itself as an environmental advocacy organization. It has played a part in tracking and keeping pressure on issues at HPI Products (a company that mixes hazardous chemicals), opposed the St. Joseph Renewable Fuels development near Monterey Street and helped St. Joseph to become a mayor’s climate city.
The core group is made up of about 10 individuals, among them Diane Waddell, Janet Storts, Krista Kiger and Emily Fite.
The group started after a 2016 fire that burned down the historic Mitchellhill Seed Co. building at 310 Sylvanie St., Kiger said. Next door to the fire was the C.D. Smith building, where chemical waste was being improperly stored by HPI, she said.
“The fire department kind of had to make sure that the C.D. Smith building didn’t catch fire because that would have been an environmental disaster,” Kiger said. “That’s when things really got rolling with just making sure the community was aware of this terrible practice going on by this company.”
Storts has used her research skills to find out more about companies considering locating in St. Joseph, including St. Joseph Renewable Fuels, which wanted to convert restaurant grease into jet fuel at an old biodiesel plant in the city. The plan would have used railroad cars to transport the product in and out of St. Joseph and would have resulted in the permanent closure of a section of Monterey Street, which is an important cross street for public safety vehicles.
The group also worked on a resolution for a few months in preparation for St. Joseph’s addition to the mayor’s climate city list. That resulted in a new city-sanctioned committee, the Sustainable Environment Advisory Committee.
“That does represent a variety of persons in education, in science, persons who are interested in advocacy,” Waddell said.
That advocacy runs deep in her family. Her daughter, Emily Fite, is another member of the EEJ. Fite said the group serves a needed purpose in St. Joseph.
“Just trying to open up the eyes of everyone who is passionately involved or open up the eyes for those who aren’t seeing the reality yet,” she said.
