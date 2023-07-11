With the support of emergency response services from surrounding areas, local first responders had the chance to say goodbye to one of their own Tuesday.

Dr. Scott Hall, medical director for Buchanan County EMS, was killed in a UTV crash on July 4. Steve Groshong, EMS director of field operations, described Hall as a “natural fit for the EMS medical director” role for the Buchanan County emergency response services. He also held positions in the emergency medical department for Mosaic Life Care as well as with NTA EMS.

Scott Hall

Dr. Scott Hall, 38, died on Tuesday. He was Buchanan County EMS director.

