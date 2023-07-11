With the support of emergency response services from surrounding areas, local first responders had the chance to say goodbye to one of their own Tuesday.
Dr. Scott Hall, medical director for Buchanan County EMS, was killed in a UTV crash on July 4. Steve Groshong, EMS director of field operations, described Hall as a “natural fit for the EMS medical director” role for the Buchanan County emergency response services. He also held positions in the emergency medical department for Mosaic Life Care as well as with NTA EMS.
Thanks to the Missouri EMS Mutual Aid System, many of Hall’s coworkers were able to attend his funeral Tuesday. The Mutual Aid System ensures that, no matter the situation, all Missouri counties will have an adequate number of responders to cover emergencies.
“If something becomes more than you can handle within a region, then you go to the statewide Mutual Aid System,” Groshong said. “We request what’s called a strike team. The strike team have five ambulances and a supervisor. They work as a team to support whatever is going on. It was just the right thing to do to get ... as many staff off to go to the funeral who wanted to go.”
Emergency services from John Knox Village, Lee’s Summit, Southern Jackson County Fire Protection District, Kansas City Missouri Fire Department and American Medical Response all offered assistance to Buchanan County EMS.
Because of this help, EMS workers were able to attend Hall’s funeral knowing protection was available for St. Joseph and Buchanan County in their absence.
