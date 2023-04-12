Local Dispatchers honored during telecommunication appreciation week

Jordan Christensen with the St. Joseph Communications Center has worked as a dispatcher for nearly eight years.

Public safety dispatchers play a crucial role in emergency situations, but due to the behind-the-scenes nature of the job, their service can go unnoticed.

Andrew King, Buchanan County EMS paramedic, said dispatchers are vital to public safety organizations.

This week is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, and both Buchanan County EMS and the St. Joseph Police Department are celebrating the importance of that role.

Capt. Jason Strong, communications center manager, said dispatchers are the first person you talk to in the time of emergency.
Public safety dispatchers play a crucial role in emergency situations, but due to the faceless nature of the job, their efforts can go unnoticed.
Ryan Beaver, a former paramedic and now a dispatcher with the Buchanan County EMS, said his change in roles has opened his eyes to the importance of the telecommunicator position.

