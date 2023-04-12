Public safety dispatchers play a crucial role in emergency situations, but due to the behind-the-scenes nature of the job, their service can go unnoticed.
This week is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, and both Buchanan County EMS and the St. Joseph Police Department are celebrating the importance of that role.
“Dispatchers are vital in our organization and in any organization with emergency crews,” Andrew King, Buchanan County EMS paramedic said. “It really connects the community back to those first responders to make sure they get to where they need to be with the correct equipment.”
Capt. Jason Strong, St. Joseph Communications Center manager, echoed the importance of the job.
“Dispatchers are the first person you talk to in the time of emergency,” Strong said. “They provide you information during life-or-death scenarios. It is a very stressful job and it's a divided-attention task. It's very difficult and it's not for everybody.”
Jordan Christensen has worked as a dispatcher for nearly eight years. She said she likes that no day is exactly the same.
“It's different every single day, which kind of makes it exciting and fun,” Christensen said. “Before the firemen show up, before the police officers show up and before the ambulance shows up, you get to talk to us first. We're their first point of contact and it's our job to disseminate that information the best way we can to the proper units, to the closest help and that they get whatever they need.”
While it can be a difficult position, Christensen said it’s also a rewarding experience to help people on a daily basis.
“It's a lot of fun and it keeps you on your toes a lot,” Christensen said. “You have to focus and do a lot of things all at once and that can make the job rewarding. I really like that I can make a difference in somebody else's day every day I go to work.”
Ryan Beaver, a former paramedic and now a dispatcher with Buchanan County EMS, said his change in roles has opened his eyes to the importance of telecommunicators.
“Coming here as a paramedic and getting my dispatcher certification kind of brings it all together,” Beaver said. “(I now) realize how difficult of a job that dispatchers have and orchestrating emergency calls to several different ambulances.”
The city aims to have a minimum of three dispatchers at all times due to the variety of responsibilities of dispatching fires and dispatching for both the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office and the city police department.
Buchanan County EMS has a minimum of two dispatchers working at any time. King said their role is much more than just answering calls.
“When you call 911, a lot of people get frustrated because they think there's a delay in care,” King said. "But our dispatchers are specifically trained to not only gather information but provide first aid over the phone, and that allows us just to provide that care even faster.”
Strong said it is important to give dispatchers the recognition they deserve.
“Communications operators have a very difficult job, and often, it is thankless,” Strong said. “They talk people through mental health crises and to people that are having medical emergencies. They talk to people that have been in car accidents and people that have been involved in domestic violence. Often, they go without any thanks or any praise for the job that they do. So I think it’s important that we recognize them.”
