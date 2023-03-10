Although no serious weather events are expected in the near future, with Severe Weather Preparedness Week wrapping up, local agencies are emphasizing the importance of being ready ahead of time.
News-Press NOW Storm Tracker Mark Zinn said severe weather is not expected in the area over the next seven days.
Zinn said that for severe weather to occur, there needs to be an updraft of rising warm, moist air into the mid to upper levels of our atmosphere. This is the main source of fuel for thunderstorms.
"Typically, temperatures need to get into the 60s and dew points need to rise into the 50s," Zinn said.
Before that can occur, certain core components must be in place. Zinn said this includes an unstable atmosphere, which itself is a process involving the right mixture of atmospheric variables including but not limited to the temperatures at the surface and above.
Weather conditions that could occur during a severe weather event include tornadoes, hail and high winds.
In 2022, there were a total of 16 tornadoes in Missouri. On March 29 of last year, the first tornado to hit St. Joseph in more than a decade and damaged a home. There were no injuries or fatalities from the storm, but the event highlights the importance of being prepared for severe weather.
Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson said one of the more common calls the fire department receives during severe weather situations is for lightning strikes.
For any type of storm, the message remains the same, keeping the family prepared for anything through the practice of safety drills.
"Practice your escape plans until you can do them with your eyes closed because the fire is going to happen at night when there are no lights, things like that," Henrichson said.
Preparing the entire family especially younger children, through drills is a good way to see if all equipment is functioning correctly.
"The easiest way is one day when the kids are sleeping, hit the alarm and see what happens," Henrichson said.
In the event of an overnight fire due to severe weather, the department is ready to serve.
"The big thing is making sure you're safe, if lightning hits the house, call us. That's what our job is. If you think you smell smoke, things like that, don't be afraid to call us, that is what we're there for," Henrichson said.
Keven Schneider, deputy director of operations for Public Works and Transportation, said one severe weather event that directly impacts road workers is flooding.
In the event something similar occurs, road crews will respond accordingly.
"We go into emergency mode ... however much of our equipment, manpower needs to be directed towards the disaster, we direct it," Schneider said "If we have to shut everything else down, that's what we do ... during a flood or trying to do sandbagging, we pretty much shut everybody down. But if it's an emergency, it's all hands on deck, everything else is forgotten."
