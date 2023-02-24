St. Joseph area residents will have the opportunity on Tuesday to receive free Narcan, an antidote used to treat opioid overdoses.
St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing, at 615 S. Eighth St., will be handing out Narcan from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fentanyl test strips will also be handed out.
Bonnie Baur, medical receptionist for St. Kolbe-Puckett, said it's very important for those going through substance abuse to have something to potentially help in the event of an overdose.
"There are a lot of people that I've talked to who have overdosed many times ... if they didn't have Narcan available to them, they would now no longer be here," Baur said.
The hope of distributing Narcan is to help those struggling with addiction in many different ways.
"First of all, it's going to get Narcan out to the people that need it. Second of all, they'll see that they have a resource available to them to help if they want recovery," Baur said.
Narcan is also available to those that receive help and treatment at the clinic. They want to create a welcoming environment that provides help on a more personal level.
"They can come in and see what kind of office we have ... if it (the clinic) seems institutional, then a lot of people will not come back," Baur said. "We try to create an atmosphere where they're comfortable, they feel safe, and we can provide them with the care that they need."
Narcan will be available for more than just those suffering from addiction.
"A lot of people will come in and say, 'Hey, I would like this. I know some people that might need it in the future' and they just want to have it available to them," Baur said. "It's a very useful tool. Parents worry about their children a lot and we're seeing it a lot more in children and that's really very concerning. I have teenagers, and we want to keep our babies safe."
The center opened its doors in 2017. Currently, there are 150-200 people that receive services and all are 18 years of age and older.
"We're trying to support an underserved community," Baur said. "You can't ever eliminate addiction ... substance abuse will stay with you your whole life. As you work through the program, you see the network that surrounds you and the help you have and what you can lean towards to continue to fight it, it's going to be a lifelong battle."
If residents are unable to attend on Tuesday, there are other opportunities to receive help from St. Kolbe-Puckett.
"They can come here any day, Monday through Friday. We have Narcan on-site and we can teach them how to use it. We'll also show them the signs of when someone needs Narcan," Baur said.
