Drug overdoses are one of the most common causes of death in the country, but a local recovery center is working to raise awareness and prevent them in St. Joseph.
On Tuesday, St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing distributed free doses of Narcan, which is a device that delivers naloxone, an antidote used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
Dozens of people showed up to the distribution event, which took place just outside the center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"We made a flyer and posted it on Facebook," said Jana Stone, certified P.R. specialist at the center. "That's how word got around."
Naloxone can be used through a nasal spray or an injection. It is intended to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses and doesn't reverse the effects of overdoses of benzodiazepines, such as Xanax, Klonopin and Ativan.
"That's what's running around the street right now," said Bonnie Baur, medical receptionist for St. Kolbe-Puckett. "To stop the benzos, you have to go to the hospital."
While Narcan doesn't reverse these types of overdoses, there is no harm in trying, Stone said. Narcan only helps those who have overdosed.
"If somebody does not need the Narcan but is given the Narcan, they will not be hurt," Stone said. "If you drive by and see somebody who you think might be overdosing and you give them Narcan, it's not going to hurt them."
Multiple residents that came to receive their doses were parents of young adults. This demographic has seen a massive increase in overdose deaths since the start of the pandemic. According to UCLA Health, overdose deaths for this age group doubled in 2020 and increased another 20% in 2021.
For most parents, it's something they'd like to have but hopefully never have to use, Baur said.
"It's always a parent's nightmare to find out that children are using drugs," Baur said. "I wish that we could have open communication about it to where you're knowledgeable and I'm knowledgeable and we can use them both together."
Drug overdose awareness is an especially important topic in St. Joseph as overdoses have increased in the past two years, with many being linked to fentanyl.
"It does work for fentanyl," Baur said. "You just may have to use more of it."
The fight to reduce overdoses does not end with the distribution of Narcan. Next Wednesday, St. Kolbe-Puckett is raising awareness by asking those affected by overdose to take a black balloon and write the victim's name.
