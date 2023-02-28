Narcan Distribution

The St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing distributed free doses of Narcan on Tuesday.

 Harry Loomis | News-Press NOW

Drug overdoses are one of the most common causes of death in the country, but a local recovery center is working to raise awareness and prevent them in St. Joseph.

On Tuesday, St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing distributed free doses of Narcan, which is a device that delivers naloxone, an antidote used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

