Winter weather continues this week with snowfall Wednesday morning.
According to News-Press NOW Weather Specialist Mark Zinn a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. Currently, 2-3 inches of snow has fallen. For the latest weather updates, watch our newscast livestream.
News-Press NOW's Morgan Riddell is at the intersection of Belt and Frederick, where motorists are contending to difficult road conditions. St. Joseph Police say they have responded to numerous slideoffs, but no major crashes. Watch Morgan's reporting below: