An empty popcorn bag sits in the shallow water surrounding Corby Pond. Littering is one of the top concerns during camping and fishing season, and it can be anything from soda cans to old vehicles, Northwest Regional Conservation Agent Dave Carlisle said.
Summer camping and fishing season has arrived, but with the increased activity comes heightened littering concerns.
"There's probably some validity to the fact that younger people will model what their ... parents have done," Northwest Regional Conservation Agent Dave Carlisle said.
Among the common littering issues are people leaving fishing nets behind and dumping beverage cans when they leave. It can carry heavy legal implications if people are caught littering, whether it's thousands of dollars in fines or jail time, Carlisle said.
"Somebody throws three beer cans down and leaves that, each item could be a separate charge. So that's up to prosecuting attorney and the judges on how they want to handle that, depends upon the situation."
But the concerns with littering aren't just the garbage left by campers or fishermen. When there's access to public property like conservation areas, people often take advantage to dump garbage from renovations or yard cleanup, or even old vehicles and boats, Carlisle said.
"I can go into all kinds of investigations where you end up finding it's not them that did it," he said. "Maybe that person died and somebody went in and cleaned up the property, and they had those that person's name on it and they just dumped it somewhere that because they don't care."
Vehicle dumping can be a product of trying to dispose of a stolen vehicle or repair issues, Carlisle said.
Another is disposing of chemicals like gasoline or herbicides, particularly when it's in or around waterways, Carlisle said.
But even a car or boat might not have the widest-reaching effect on the environment. One of the forms of littering with a broad negative impact is chemical dumping because it can contaminate vast areas of the waterways, Carlisle said.
"Is it flowing directly into the water?" he said. "That's another issue and the long-term impacts of that. So you can have ... non-point pollution from a dump site, where yeah, it's flowing down there but it impacts 20 miles."
