The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office recently announced that it is again allowing in-person visitation, but with a few changes.
“We are limiting it to three individuals per visit session to keep that distancing,” Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said.
Puett said masks still are required and that the visiting booths are cleaned between visits.
“As things go forward and the guidelines are relaxed (...) we’ll probably go back to the six-person visit,” Puett said. “We'll continue to watch with the guidelines from the CDC. Then we'll probably be adjusting that as we see a lot of things are being adjusted. Of course, it's very, very difficult to determine whether or not someone has been vaccinated or not, so we're kind of in that position of trying to manage both.”
Visitors also will need to check in at the desk in the lobby. Puett said it is important to arrive early at the visitation appointment to ensure it starts on time.
“Make sure you're here just a few minutes ahead of the time. That way, you can get up on time. If they miss their time at the start of the visitation, they won't be allowed to visit. So they need to make sure they're here and prepared and checked in and ready to go up,” Puett said.
According to a press release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, individuals will be restricted to one visitation appointment per weekend during the reduced visitation capacity.
Visitation is held on Saturday and Sunday. Appointments can be made by calling 816-236-8888.
