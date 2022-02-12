Lawmakers in Jefferson City are driving toward stricter legislation that aims to deter phone usage when people are behind the wheel.
A rise in car accidents statewide is raising concerns, especially because crashes due to texting and driving are avoidable. Both the Missouri House and Senate are considering several new “texting and driving” bills this session.
Jonathan Nelson, assistant to the state highway safety and traffic engineer at the Missouri Department of Transportation, said statewide there were just more than 1,000 motor vehicle deaths last year.
“When you look just at Buchanan County, last year there were between 30 and 40 instances of a crash involving a cell phone, so it is a big deal,” Nelson said. “On a statewide level, we lose about 75 people every year in Missouri crashes as a result of distracted driving, and we just think this is one of those areas where we can do better as a state, as a society.”
Sgt. James Tonn works in the traffic division of the St. Joseph Police Department. He’s on the scene after wrecks take place said accidents can happen to anyone, even good drivers, because of the frequency and randomness of the victims.
“It's not necessarily always texting and driving, but when it is, it's absolutely avoidable, and it's irritating because someone didn't get to go home because you decided that a text message was more important than paying attention in the roadway,” Tonn said.
Of the 18 motor vehicle deaths that happened in the city last year, two were determined to have had distracted drivers behind the wheel.
And the “distracted” statistic may be underreported.
“There’s no way to know 100% of the time. A lot of times we rely on our witnesses. A lot of the times we rely on the driver themselves,” Tonn said.
For the most part, the action of texting and driving is a mitigating circumstance in Missouri. If a driver contributes to a wreck and is found to have been texting and driving, the person can be subject to careless or reckless charges.
The current legislation on the books in Missouri specifically targets individuals 21 and younger. If they are caught reading or writing text messages or emails, they can be pulled over, obtain points on their driving record and may be subject to a fine. Besides failing to hold older individuals accountable, the language of the law does not address posting or viewing social media.
Nelson said MoDOT supports “stronger public policy in regards to distracted driving.”
Tonn said he would support a primary law that would allow officers to pull over any individual, regardless of age, if they are caught operating a cell phone while driving. He said he believes many of the families of victims would agree with that type of legislation.
Of course, enforcement is only one aspect. The St. Joseph Safety and Health Council is actively working on another: education.
Sheldon Lyon, executive director of the council, said the group is trying to modify the behaviors of young individuals, including training them to always wear a seat belt, not use a cell phone while driving and not drive impaired.
“Hands-free (technology) is better than holding on to the phone but the problem is the distraction is still there – you're dividing your attention,” Lyon said. “Even though you're looking at the road, your mind is on the call, not on the task at hand that's driving, so there is no safe way to use a phone and drive.”
