With marijuana being legalized in Missouri, driving while under the influence of the drug has become a growing concern for law enforcement, especially when it can be hard to determine the level of impairment.
Just like driving while intoxicated, getting behind the wheel when using marijuana can result in fines and jail time. Officers are concerned the number of people who drive high is on the rise.
According to studies, this has already been the case across the county. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration notes the number of weekend nighttime drivers who tested positive for marijuana rose from 8.6% in 2007 to 12.6% in 2014. The administration also states the number of fatally injured drivers who tested positive for drugs rose from 25% in 2007 to 42% in 2016. In that study, 38% of the people who tested positive for drugs were using cannabis.
Capt. Shawn Collie of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force said he thinks these numbers will continue to be an issue due to the wide availability of marijuana in Missouri.
“Our concern is that people are going to feel a little bit freer about just using and driving and not thinking of that,” Collie said. “I think that the usage is definitely different than what you see with other narcotics. But the availability now definitely causes concern that more people are going to be using and then behind the wheel.”
Collie said officers have faced difficulties in determining if someone is using or not.
“Where the problems come in for us is defining that (if someone is using the drug),” Collie said. “Or seeing somebody involved in an accident or somebody pulled over who may not have been smoking right at that time or using marijuana ... it could have been hours, it could have been days before. They may still have it in their system, but it’s determining that impairment. Are they at that impairment level where they could be arrested for DWI or DUI?”
He explained that collaboration between law enforcement agencies, including the St. Joseph Police Department, has been beneficial.
“They are a great asset to us with different involvement in motor vehicles and DWI, DUIs. Within the agencies, we have people who are called DREs, or drug recognition experts,” Collie said. “We rely on them to come out and work with us and determine if they’re under the influence enough to be arrested or if a case is there to be made.”
A person who has used marijuana can show signs similar to a person who has consumed alcohol, including slurred speech, glassy eyes and trouble functioning. The odor of the drug is another sign.
Just as with consuming alcohol, it’s recommended those using marijuana find another way to get home rather than driving themselves.
“As a friend and as a community member, it’s up to us to step in and say, ‘You’ve had too much,’ or, ‘You probably shouldn’t be driving,’” Collie said. “It’s looking out for your friends, looking out for your family or loved ones and offering that ride.”
Determining whether or not someone is using marijuana is found through the use of a field sobriety test, but according to the National Institute of Justice, that isn’t always reliable. Collie said with legalized marijuana in place, the key is education for all.
“We don’t have a lot of specific guidelines, but it’s about educating people to not be operating a motor vehicle to use on or after using,” Collie said. “If you have marijuana in the car, it should be in the proper containers sealed and out of reach of the driver or in an area where it can’t be accessed by people in the car. It’s no different than alcohol ... marijuana use is still illegal while you’re operating a motor vehicle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.