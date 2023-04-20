Recreational Marijuana Missouri (copy)

The challenge of impaired driving while under the influence of marijuana has become a growing concern in Missouri for law enforcement as of late.

With marijuana being legalized in Missouri, driving while under the influence of the drug has become a growing concern for law enforcement, especially when it can be hard to determine the level of impairment.

Just like driving while intoxicated, getting behind the wheel when using marijuana can result in fines and jail time. Officers are concerned the number of people who drive high is on the rise.

