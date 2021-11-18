There are 77 children in foster care within Andrew and Buchanan counties as a result of child abuse or neglect.
Leaving home for a new environment can be a difficult experience for any child, and it often adds to the traumas children already have experienced, Buchanan County Chief Juvenile Officer Linda Meyer said.
“Although as a system we’re trying to remove the child from a traumatic situation, part of it is (that) the more moves they have and the stress of not knowing where they may go next or who may be there for them,” she said. “That trauma continues to build and negatively impacts the child.”
Removing a child from their parents, in particular, is a difficult prospect. Even if it isn’t a good situation, the process becomes harder once children have an established connection to their parents or guardians, Meyer said.
“Their process of being removed from their parents, regardless of what that situation was ... the trauma just stacks,” she said. “And so, that’s hard for kids because their little brains can only take so much, and so it definitely has a negative impact.”
Of the children in foster care because of abuse or neglect, 26 of them, or 33.8%, are 10 or older.
That is concerning because teenagers are the toughest group to find homes for, Meyer said.
“We just do not have adequate foster homes in the Buchanan County, Andrew County area that take placements,” she said. “Unfortunately, those youth have to be placed out of county, sometimes in homeless shelters. If we want to talk about trauma, that’s extremely traumatic.”
The juvenile office tries to buffer children from having to relive trauma by rarely using them as witnesses. Sometimes that isn’t possible, Meyer said.
“Sometimes we have to have the child testify,” she said. “We really do try, as best as we can, not to have that happen just because that is another type of trauma to have that child retell their story.”
Anyone willing or interested in hosting a foster child is asked to contact Cornerstones of Care at 844-824-8200, Meyer said.
