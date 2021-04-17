Local leaders are asking for help from the community to combat an increase in drug overdoses.
Buchanan County EMS officials reported they responded to 63 overdoses in the month of March alone. But Steve Groshong, EMS director of field operations, said they’ve been battling this issue for some time as cases have continued to rise.
“It’s been a lot. It’s the last month, actually, the last couple three months have been as high numbers as I’ve seen,” Groshong said.
As emergency crews have worked to respond to the overdoes, he said he has noticed the issue is everywhere.
“It’s not any particular part of town, it’s not any particular socio-economic group, it’s all over town,” he said. “It’s in really nice parts of town, it’s in the not-so-nice parts of town, it’s everywhere.”
Members of the St. Joseph City Council held a work session to discuss this issue last week. Leaders from rehabilitation centers, medical responders and support groups attended to try to come up with some solutions.
One of the ideas is to open a detox center. Mayor Bill McMurray said the city used to have one but funding ran out and it was closed.
“A detox center, I think, would be helpful based on what everyone has said, and funding, of course, is the big problem,” McMurray said.
Solutions for funding may be able to be found, but it also may require some community assistance.
“We can get some assistance from various sources, various partners in the community, perhaps even from the state. Because this is not unique to St. Joseph, I know there are people who are experiencing all kinds of problems all over the country, and this is something we all need to work together and help people,” McMurray said.
McMurray agreed with many of the ideas floated, one of which is a sales tax to fund a detox center. This is something he suggested could be placed on the August ballot for voters to decide.
The city of St. Joseph is currently working with local organizations, companies and health providers to figure out a plan for the detox center. A tax to fund the center is just one of the ideas that is being discussed.
Groshong said a detox center is a need.
“They definitely need one. It would be a blessing to the community,” Groshong said.
Some concerned citizens have teamed up with local organizations to spread awareness of the overdoses and get Narcan into the hands of people in the community. Aaron Armstrong has worked on education for people in the community, and this plan is something he supports.
“The thing that is done in the community that the taxpayers see is the good that’ll come from it and to benefit them,” Armstrong said. “I think that’s what we need to look at as a whole. But this detox center is a must, there are no ifs, ands, or buts. It’s got to be put here.”
Armstrong said his concern is the ease at which people can become addicted to drugs and how prevalent it may be in families without others even knowing.
“As a community, we need to stand together and come together. Somebody sees something they need to say something,” he said. “There are people dying on our streets. You know, we have a crisis going on right now. And we need to really focus on taking care of that, do what we got to do, get a detox center and let’s help in that way and then focus on other projects later on because families are losing their loved ones due to this. It’s a daily battle that we got to do.”
McMurray agreed the problem is one it will take the whole community to solve.
“My gosh, I know that mental illness and addiction can be managed, can be conquered. And it takes a ‘we’, it’s not the Lone Ranger that’s going to do it,” he said.
Groshong said people can help by getting rid of medications that are not being used so they don’t get into the wrong hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.