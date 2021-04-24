Utilities are used to dealing with some eye-popping numbers. Statewide, Missouri American Water plans to spend $400 million just to replace existing pipes that are at the end of their useful life.
But President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan makes that kind of investment look like a trickle. He wants to spend $56 billion to upgrade water systems and another $45 billion to replace every single lead pipe in the country.
“I think it’s a great action by the president,” said Mike Klender, chairman of the Missouri section of the American Water Works Association. “I don’t know how many lead services lines are in the U.S. It’ll take a bite at it.”
The dangers of lead pipes were known for years, but the issue gained new urgency with the water crisis in Flint, Michigan. Utility officials wouldn’t mind a water cannon of federal funds to deal with the problem, but they point out that it could be a more painstaking process than other aspects of the infrastructure proposal, like highway construction.
Unlike a dangerous bridge that’s plainly visible, someone has to locate the lead pipes buried underground or inside the walls of a house. Jody Carlson of Missouri American Water said most lead pipes are concentrated in older homes, which are often located in poorer neighborhoods.
“It’s not real common. We do have places throughout the town where it’s plausible,” said Carlson, the senior manager for field services and production with the utility’s northwest operations. “Most often you see it on the inside of homes.”
The location is critical because it determines who is responsible for the lead pipes. In the past, Missouri American and other utilities would take responsibility for replacement up to the meter at a home or business. Changes in Environmental Protection Agency rules prompted Missouri American to replace some lead pipes all the way up to a home’s foundation.
“Our policy right now is if we are out, we’ve got a service that either is broken or leaking or things along those lines, we will replace that if there’s any indication that there’s been any lead there at all,” Carlson said.
He estimated the utility has replaced lead pipe infrastructure at 30 or 40 locations in St. Joseph this year, with the homeowner often urged to take a closer look inside the house itself.
Biden’s push to replace lead pipes comes as the EPA proposes an expansion of its Lead and Copper Rule, which is aimed at reducing lead exposure in drinking water. The agency is proposing a public inventory of lead service lines, testing requirements for schools and day cares and mandated replacement of utility-owned service lines when a property owner replaces lead pipes inside a house. The EPA will take public comment until December.
A core problem is that no one knows how many lead pipes exist locally or nationwide. The Missouri Department of Health lists Buchanan County as exceeding the state population-adjusted average for lead exposure in children, with 37 cases in 2018, but most of those incidents were not believed to involve drinking water.
A spokeswoman for the St. Joseph Health Department did not return a call seeking additional information.
Whether the problem is lead or just decaying infrastructure, Carlson said he welcomes the attention given to drinking water and wastewater in Washington, D.C. The Biden administration estimates that Missouri will need $8.9 billion for drinking water infrastructure in the next two decades.
“The important part is the recognition that nationwide there is a huge infrastructure need,” Carlson said. “Nationwide we’re rated between a D and a C-minus for water and wastewater across the country. So there’s an acknowledgment there that we certainly need to continue to invest for the health and welfare of the country.”
