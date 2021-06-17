A St. Joseph based chemical company still is in operation, despite lawsuits and prison time for the owner over criminal environmental violations.
HPI Products, located Downtown, is facing lawsuits from both the federal and state governments demanding the warehouse cease operations.
Both lawsuits are seeking to shut the company down. The city and Environmental Protection Agency claim the building doesn't have running water.
Instead, the company uses portable toilets and portable hand sinks. The employees still have to handle dangerous chemicals, the agencies say.
William Garvey, the company's alleged owner, didn't respond to a request for comment from a reporter who knocked on his door. He also didn't respond to a phone call.
His lawyers didn't respond to multiple emails.
HPI had its sewer permit revoked in February 2020, meaning the company isn't supposed to contribute any water to the city's sewer system. However, the city and federal government say the company isn't complying.
According to the lawsuits, water leaks through the company's roof. The chemicals also aren't stored properly, often in leaking or rusted barrels, leading to rainwater mixing with the chemicals and then entering the sewer system.
The city said in a lawsuit that HPI has been cited at least 14 times for failing to comply with city ordinances. Those violations include, "a 2018 chemical spill that discharged high levels of pesticide into... the sewer system and the Missouri River."
One chemical HPI makes, "Aromatic 100," is used as a petroleum based solvent used in fuel additives, paints and pesticides, the city said in its lawsuit.
Under a federal court agreement, HPI reached a deal with the city in 2011 allowing the company to discharge stormwater, but not pesticides, into the sewer system. The city alleges that the company violated that agreement 14 times, including the 2018 spill.
Each of the company's permits expired in August 2020, even the permit allowing stormwater, but the city claims the company still allows chemicals into the sewer system. One of HPI's six buildings is about 500 feet from the Missouri River, the city noted.
HPI still has 800 containers full of chemicals, the city said. They are not permitted to dump the chemicals into the sewer system, but with a leaky roof, sometimes the chemicals mix with water and escape the building and into the storm drains.
In one area, known as the "vault," city inspectors saw standing pools of chemicals. The EPA's lawsuit is slightly different from the city's. Brought in federal court, the EPA is attempting to hold the company in contempt for violating the 2011 settlement. If the agency prevails, a neutral third-party will be appointed to deal with the chemicals and audit the company's finances to see if HPI has the ability to pay for cleanup.
The city's lawsuit asks a state court judge to order HPI to shut down entirely.
While HPI's representatives wouldn't speak with the media, the company did file a response to the city's lawsuit. In it, the company denies it has "chronically" violated federal and state law, alongside most of the city's other allegations.
HPI denied that it's owned by William Garvey, though Missouri Secretary of State records indicate Garvey is or at one time was the company's president, secretary, director and registered agent. Both the city and the EPA say Garvey is the owner.
In the company's response to the city's lawsuit, it admitted to allegations that it did violate the city's sewer code on at least one occasion by not renewing a permit in a timely matter. The company also admitted it was "continuing production operations" as of Sept. 2, 2020.
A News-Press NOW reporter who visited the facility on June 17, 2021, observed employees working and a semi-truck delivering goods. Office personnel said no representative of the company was available to discuss the lawsuits.
HPI said in a court filing that the city's lawsuit should fail because it cannot "perform the requested actions without EPA approval which has not yet been granted."
An EPA spokesperson declined an interview request, instead referring News-Press NOW to a Department of Justice spokesperson who didn't respond.
