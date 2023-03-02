St. Joseph firefighters battle a structure fire in Downtown St. Joseph. Bills being considered in the Missouri General Assembly this session aim to make mental health support more accessible to first responders, who often encounter stressful situations on the job.
Each day first responders work to ensure those in their community are safe, at times risking their own mental health in the process.
Missouri lawmakers are looking to address this issue with multiple bills that will increase emergency crews’ access to mental health resources.
One piece of legislation, Senate Bill 24, is seeking to create new confidentiality protections for first responders in peer counseling programs and allow better access to voluntary benefits to pay for these services.
Rachel Mace, a mental health therapist at the Family Guidance Center, said first responders have a job that can cause depression, anxiety and insomnia, which can be overlooked.
“These are people who work around the clock,” Mace said. “There are many barriers they deal with that can interfere with them getting the proper help they need and in the long run this starts to affect their mental state.”
Sgt. Shane Hux of the Missouri State Highway Patrol agreed that the job can be challenging and many situations can impact emergency responders’ emotions when they get home. One stressor, in particular, is traffic fatalities.
“Every time we work a motor vehicle traffic crash, that takes a toll on us,” Hux said. “Whether that be an elderly person, middle-aged person and especially the young kids, to go out there and work those violent crashes and then go home and try and get some sleep at night ... it makes it difficult.”
Hux said more mental health services are something he is glad to see moving forward because it impacts how those who work with him perform.
“We’re human just like everybody else,” he said. “So, sometimes we do need somebody to talk to just to get some things off of our chest. We want to have a clear mind and make sure we’re not coming to work every day with a heavy burden on us. Anytime we can come to work with a clear conscience it makes our job a lot better.”
Whether it’s arriving at the scene of a crash or rescuing someone from a fire, each of these situations seems to affect first responders in every field.
“The alarms these men and women run will stick with them for a lifetime,” said Jamey McVicker, St. Joseph’s assistant fire chief. “I guarantee you everybody on this job has those two, three or four alarms that they can recall so vividly. It’s our job now to make sure that they cope with it and cope with it in the right ways.”
The St. Joseph Fire Department is ensuring employees perform with a clear mind as best as they can by offering a peer support program, which offers a helping hand to first responders coping with stress or trauma.
“With this program, we’re trying to teach resiliency and coping mechanisms that are healthy,” McVicker said. “We don’t want our employees going home and carrying emotions that can be detrimental to their family.”
Mace said she hopes this bill will be the first of many to help first responders.
“They do everything they can to protect the lives of others,” Mace said. “They deserve all the mental health services possible if that is what they need.”
