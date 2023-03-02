St Joseph Fire Department

St. Joseph firefighters battle a structure fire in Downtown St. Joseph. Bills being considered in the Missouri General Assembly this session aim to make mental health support more accessible to first responders, who often encounter stressful situations on the job.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Each day first responders work to ensure those in their community are safe, at times risking their own mental health in the process.

Missouri lawmakers are looking to address this issue with multiple bills that will increase emergency crews’ access to mental health resources.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.