A Missouri law cracking down on distracted driving officially goes into effect Monday, and local officials are encouraging motorists to get used to hands-free technology.
Senate Bill 398 will prohibit a number of different uses of electronics for drivers.
The act is called the “Siddens Bening Hands Free Law.” It was named in honor of Randall Siddens, who died in 2019 after receiving injuries from a driver who was using their phone and speeding.
This law means drivers will no longer be allowed to use phones behind the wheel to either text or make calls. The only way drivers will be able to make phone calls is if drivers can do it hands-free or through a voice-operated feature, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Sgt. Shane Hux of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said this will be a step in the right direction to limit crashes due to distracted driving.
Hux said in his personal experience behind the wheel, using hands-free tools in the vehicle will be of huge benefit to all drivers.
“If you don’t have your device in your hands, you know, it allows you to have both hands on the wheel. You’re not looking at your device so your eyes can stay on the road and keep aware of your surroundings. That’s very important when you’re driving,” Hux said.
While the law will officially be in effect Aug. 28, citations will not be written until Jan. 1, 2025. Prior to that date, law enforcement will only issue a warning to those in violation of the rule.
Hux said the warning period will allow drivers and law enforcement to get acclimated to the new law.
“During that time, we’re going to educate the motoring public on the law. That’s very important,” Hux said.
Hux said for drivers of new vehicles, the education has to begin with the vehicle operator. Before getting behind the wheel, they must be familiar with the controls that can connect to devices.
“If you have to go buy something, get familiar with that process. The time to learn is not when you’re behind the wheel, driving down the roadway,” Hux said. “Do that at your leisure, at your homefront so you can get familiar with the operation of the devices that you’re going to be using to make sure that they are hands-free.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.