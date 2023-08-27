Using a phone while driving

Texting, recording video and many other cell phone actions soon will be illegal in Missouri, thanks to a new law. Uses like talking via Bluetooth and speech-to-text will still be allowed.

 File photo

A Missouri law cracking down on distracted driving officially goes into effect Monday, and local officials are encouraging motorists to get used to hands-free technology.

Senate Bill 398 will prohibit a number of different uses of electronics for drivers.

