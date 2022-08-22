Typing online

According to a study from TCU and THORN, 55% of child victims met their trafficker via text, website or app. 

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

New legislation set to go into effect this weekend will give officers more tools to help child victims of abuse.

Senate Bill 775, which goes into effect on Aug. 28, establishes the Statewide Council on Sex Trafficking and Sexual Exploitation of Children, which will collect data on the subject and develop practices regarding response to these kinds of situations. It also allows quicker involvement from law enforcement officials who, if they have reasonable cause to believe the child is in imminent danger, can take temporary custody of the child without the consent of the child's parents.

