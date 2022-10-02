narcan

Two Narcan packages from the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force supply are shown.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

With fewer grants and funding available, Narcan, a treatment for opioid overdose, now is harder to come by for local first responders.

With the rise in opioid deaths in the last five years, the St. Joseph Health Department provided free Narcan to law enforcement agencies through the Overdose Data to Action grant. However, it recently was announced that the grant no longer allows for the purchase of harm-reduction measures like Narcan.

