A student at Hyde Elementary School was found in possession of a fake, plastic gun Thursday morning, and while the school was quick to take action, local law enforcement is working to stay ahead of these issues in the future.
"At no time was any student or staff member in danger (Thursday) morning," Hyde Principal Jaimee Lawrence said in a statement.
After a Texas school shooting earlier this week, local law enforcement is working to be proactive in regard to these issues in St. Joseph.
Capt. Tiger Parsons of the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said there are some protocols that residents can be aware of in case something like this happens in St. Joseph.
"We are training single-deputy response to active shooter. And what that does, it takes our response time from an average of 18 minutes down to inside of 12 or less, which is the average length of an active shooter event," Parsons said.
The suspect in the Texas shooting owned body armor to carry out the attack. The sheriff's office is trained to oppose those that have similar means to do harm.
"We have two weapon systems we carry. We have the AR-15, and we have our handguns," Parsons said.
"Our people are trained to do quick shots to the body armor. If they have no response, they transition to another location. What we're looking for is a location that will disable this shooter — not necessarily kill them, but disable them and stop the killing," Parsons added.
Parsons said shooters often target places that offer little to no resistance to the situation, which are known as soft targets.
"Typical soft targets (are) churches, schools, banks, malls, any place weapons are denied to the law-abiding citizen is where the criminal goes to do their active shooter," Parsons said. "And at some point, as a nation, we have to understand that we are creating killing zones by creating gun-free zones."
Parsons said taking away weapons will not solve the problem but will make matters worse.
"Everybody quickly says, 'Well, if we banned weapons, this will stop.' Historically, it's not going to stop, they will find another method to commit the killing," Parsons said.
Parsons explained that the common denominator in these mass shootings is the poor mental health of the suspects.
"Background checks are always a good idea. A background check of mental health stability is hidden from our view by HIPAA," Parsons said.
"All your background check is ever going to be its criminal history. It's never going to show a mental issue," Parsons said. "So while it's a great idea, the true issue lies in the mental health stability of the individual."
As of now, 21 people have died from the tragedy that took place on Tuesday. Flags around the country are being flown at half staff to remember the victims of the shooting.
