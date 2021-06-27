Law enforcement warns of scams and hacks

Electronic scams and hacks are evolving quickly and can be tricky, making it hard for people to avoid falling victim to one.
Kenneth Schroeder, a detective with the St. Joseph Police Department’s financial crimes unit, said some of the most common types of scams he sees are calls asking for payment in odd forms.
“People are being scammed a lot with gift cards. Any call that you get involving a gift card, hang up,” he said. “There’s no reason to talk to them. No legitimate business will ever call and ask for a gift card for payment of any sort.”
But some scam calls can be more tricky to detect. Now there are ways to imitate phone numbers so the call can look like it’s coming from the police department or any organization someone chooses to impersonate.
“They’ll spoof a number and have them call you, and the number will look like it’s coming from the St. Joseph Police Department. It’s not,” he said. “We won’t ever just call people and tell them that they’ve been involved in all these crimes and they’re going to be arrested.”
Schroeder said if you receive a call and want to check if it is coming from a real company, call the main number and ask to be connected from there.
He said it is also important to know every charge coming from a credit or debit account.
“Make sure that you’re keeping up on your bank statements and watching the charges that are coming across that because the quicker you catch those, the less money you’re going to lose,” Schroeder said.
While it can take time to keep track of all different accounts, in the end, it will be more time-consuming to try to recover money or a stolen identity, he said.
