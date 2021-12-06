Law enforcement staffing shortage continues to cause concern

Local law enforcement agencies are continuing to see issues with low staffing, which has impacted their ability to respond to some non-emergency calls.
Several incidents involving shootings in November have kept the St. Joseph Police Department busy recently, and Chief Chris Connally said such incidents stretch a department that's already running thinner than he would like.
"Things like that just puts a lot more demands and less critical issues are put on hold," he said. "And we do get some complaints sometimes calling in saying, 'Well, I called the police. (They) didn't respond for a long time.' And unfortunately, we have to prioritize things. We just ask that our community understand that some of the lower priorities just have to wait."
Connally said he is looking for additional officers but fears national rhetoric and a lack of pay are scaring away young recruits. This leaves officers working overtime to solve crimes.
"We're fortunate that we have a solid core group that's been stepping up," he said. "We've been reallocating resources, paying overtime and we're very fortunate that we have a lot of committed employees that are still working hard. But it does wear hard on them as well."
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett has been fighting the same issue as he worked to get a tax increase passed to benefit his department in August. With that money on the way in 2022, he's hoping to make the goal of a fully staffed department a reality.
"We have a minimum of two, we like to have four out. And, of course, as we get the slots filled from the tax, then we'll have more than that," Puett said. "We're hoping to have six out on a shift starting when we can get fully staffed with the increase from the ones that are added from the sales tax."
Connally said while he hopes to be able to increase pay as well, having full departments all over the community is beneficial to everyone as they help each other out on patrol.
"We're all going to help each other out because it's all about, in the end, keeping our community safe," he said. "We all live and share in this community, whether it's the sheriff's department, highway patrol or the members of the St. Joseph Police Department."
Both departments have law enforcement officers who also get deployed for the United States military. Currently, the police department has four officers deployed and is planning for that to increase to six in January.
