Friday is National SAFE Day, a day aimed at promoting proper firearm storage.

Storage is one of the most crucial steps of owning a gun. It is all about gun owners knowing where their guns are at all times, Northwest Regional Conservation Agent Parker Rice said. People often keep firearms in their vehicles, but that isn’t the safest decision, he said.

“It’s not safe,” he said. “I mean, you can lock your doors. But if I want in your car — unless it’s made out of steel — I’m going to get in, and even then I’m probably going to. So, that’s why I have the mentality (that) I want positive control by knowing where it’s at on my person or within my arm’s reach at all times.

There are two main risks with keeping guns in a vehicle, Rice said. One is external, that someone will see a firearm and decide to take it, while the other is that a child in the vehicle might start playing with it and cause an accident.

Even in the house, there are a variety of options, Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said.

“You want to make sure that the ammunition is separated from the weapon. You want to make sure that it’s in a locked container… and I say container because some people will use a safe, some, you know, use a gun lock.”

There’s no strict standard for how firearms have to be stored, Puett said. A lot of it is about personal preference.

“A lot of standards relate to what the person feels comfortable with. Some like a small box because they may have a handgun only. Some may want a safe, some folks look at safes on what the fire rating is.”

A fire rating designates how well a safe can keep items from being damaged in a fire.

Regardless of where a person keeps firearms, one of the most important aspects is educating them and their families, Rice said.

“From a very young age with my kids, like my father did with me, and his father did with him, we kind of start talking about the four firearm safety rules, and applying them in everyday life,” he said

According to numerous online resources, those four main firearm safety rules are: Treat every firearm as if it is loaded; never point the muzzle in the direction of something you aren’t willing to shoot; be sure of the target and what is in front of and beyond it; and keep your finger outside the trigger guard until you’re ready to shoot.

A gun safety course is planned for 9 a.m. Saturday at New Harvest Church in Agency, Missouri. Registration is available by calling 816-558-5300.