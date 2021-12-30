With New Year's Eve on the doorstep, law enforcement is taking precautions to handle drunk drivers and public intoxications.
Officers sometimes see increased numbers around the holiday, so preparing accordingly is a necessity.
The issue has improved over the years, but there's always a realistic chance for a surge in calls, Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said.
"We all know that there is a potential for things to change or be affected," he said. "That's why we continue to really remind everybody to be personally responsible. Make sure that they are using a designated driver, being smart about what they're doing, keeping themselves and everyone around them safe."
Understanding the consequences is one factor that contributes to helping the issue. The ramifications of a drunk driving incident could have financial or criminal implications, even leading to people losing their jobs or worse, Puett said.
"It can be a pretty substantial process for someone, you know, in some occupations where you can lose your job because of a drunk driving arrest or conviction," he said. "There are a lot of things that go into this for individuals and not excluding the fact that somebody could be seriously injured or killed. I mean, that's at the top of the list, and the other things fall in behind that."
Taking personal responsibility is even more important with the possibility of inclement weather, Puett said.
Weather and road conditions aren't just something drivers have to take into consideration. It's also something law enforcement officers have to stay vigilant of, Puett said.
"Obviously, the more highly traveled roadways will be worked because less traveled roadways, when it's bad out, people tend to stay off of those," he said. "But we can still get calls for service on them, and so we try to check them, we try to check the highways and everything (with) every shift, especially in inclement weather."
