A school resource deputy came to the rescue of a suicidal teen who had climbed the Worlds of Fun water tower Wednesday, May 24. The teen said he wanted to speak only with deputy Jonathan Bransfield, the school resource deputy at his middle school. The deputy was able to talk the teen down from the tower.
When a Clay County sheriff's deputy talked a teenager in crisis down from the Worlds of Fun water tower, his actions illustrated the role of law enforcement in addressing mental health issues.
“Individualsthat are suicidal or emotionally disturbed persons, we see a lot of those, and it is becoming more prevalent,” said Bill Puett, the Buchanan County sheriff.
Clay County Deputy Jonathan Bransfield helped to save a runaway teen who had climbed the Worlds of Funwater tower on May 24 with the possible intention of jumping. Bransfield is a graduate of St. Francis Xavier School in St. Joseph.
“I was just talking to him and relating to him about some things that was going on with him and really just tried to let him understand there’s other people that go through similar situations, with me being one of them myself, and that it can be turned into a success story,” Bransfield, a school resource officer, told the Courier-Tribune of Clay County.
Just three days before this incident at Worlds of Fun, Congress passed a resolution declaring a mental health crisis among youth in the United States.
With these events, training has become a priority for many law enforcement officials, including Puett.Officers are given crisis control and de-escalation training that allows them to better handle mental health crises.
Law enforcementalsofrequentlyworks withmental health practitioners and social workers to helpresolve the situation.Locally, the Family Guidance Center partnerswith the sheriff’s department toassistin thesecircumstances. Puett said thatthese partnerships, along with training, are key to dealing with suicidal subjects.
“The deputies are trained to work with individuals who are in crisisas well as some de-escalation techniques that they work on and try to get a good resolution to the problem,” he said. “That help comes with working with our mental health partners and getting them into the right places.”
Recently, the mental health of law enforcement officers has been taken into accountdue to the emotionally heavy nature of some aspects of the job.
Every three years, each officer is given a mental health check. This check is done by a mental health practitioner toevaluatethe officer’s state and take precautions if necessary. Puett is happy to seethese changes and the attention to mental health.
“Always in the past it seemed like there was a stigma to mental health issues, and people always try to keep those buried,whereas nowit’s more in the open,” he said. “People are seeking more help and better solutions to the problems.”
