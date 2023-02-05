top story Law enforcement investigating recent death in Buchanan County jail By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW Jenna Wilson Author email Feb 5, 2023 Feb 5, 2023 Updated 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Buchanan County Jail is shown in an undated photo. File photo | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 39 year-old male, inmate charged with 1st degree robbery committed suicide in the county jail at approximately 7:20 p.m. Saturday night. According to a press release from the Sheriff's Department, the inmate was housed in a cell by himself when officers discovered he attempted a self-harm event of suicide. Deputies and medical staff immediately began life saving measures until EMS arrived to the scene but the victim was soon pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy has been scheduled for 02-05-2023. Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Security And Public Safety Law Criminal Law Medicine Crime Jenna Wilson Author email Follow Jenna Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +11 Regional News US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China +3 Sports Grammys could make history with Beyoncé, Bad Bunny wins +12 Regional News Chinese balloon's downing creates spectacle over tourism hub More Regional News → National News +10 World News Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan martial ruler in 9/11 wars, dies +4 National News Grammys 2023 live updates: Latest news from red carpet, show +8 National News US states take control of abortion debate with funding focus More National News → 1:12 Spring-like weather for Sunday Updated 9 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
