Buchanan County Jail

The Buchanan County Jail is shown in an undated photo.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

A 39 year-old male, inmate charged with 1st degree robbery committed suicide in the county jail at approximately 7:20 p.m. Saturday night. 

According to a press release from the Sheriff's Department, the inmate was housed in a cell by himself when officers discovered he attempted a self-harm event of suicide. 

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

