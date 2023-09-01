Missouri legalizes fentanyl test strips
Video play button

A recently signed bill will allow Missourians to obtain and use fentanyl test strips, and while local law enforcement officers have some worries, they hope the pros outweigh the cons.

Gov. Mike Parson signed the bill in efforts to help curb the number of overdose deaths linked to the powerful drug.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.