A recently signed bill will allow Missourians to obtain and use fentanyl test strips, and while local law enforcement officers have some worries, they hope the pros outweigh the cons.
Gov. Mike Parson signed the bill in efforts to help curb the number of overdose deaths linked to the powerful drug.
The test strips, which were previously classified as drug paraphernalia, are a way to help prevent drug overdoses by detecting if there is fentanyl present in cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and other drugs.
While many are glad to see lawmakers tackling the drug problem, some local law enforcement officers are concerned about how it will be used among drug users.
“From the law enforcement side, we still have that concern or issue of this being an enabler,” said Shawn Collie, the Buchanan County drug captain. “It’s like with the Narcan; the issues now is that some people are going to feel a sense of security in using meth, cocaine or another drug because that test strips says there's not fentanyl in it.”
Officials are reminding the community that fentanyl isn’t the only drug that kills, and test strips shouldn’t be abused.
“We don’t want people thinking this makes drug use safe now,” Collie said. “Drug dealers can put many different types of drugs in stuff you’re buying that the test strip may not detect, and this could potentially lead to more deaths.”
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 75,000 of the nearly 110,000 overdose deaths of 2022 were linked to fentanyl.
Collie said the number of deaths from this drug is concerning, and while there is worry the test strips may not always be used in the appropriate manner, he hopes it saves more lives than it takes.
“It would be great if this would limit the number of overdoses,” he said. “We're seeing a concerning number of overdose deaths, which is why this has been created, for good intention, so hopefully that's how it's going to be used.”
