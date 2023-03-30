Bill Puett discusses Narcan approval

Bill Puett, Buchanan County sheriff, talks about the impact of over-the-counter approval of Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal drug. 

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

A drug aimed at reversing opioid overdoses soon will be available to anyone, a move that could save lives locally, officials said. 

The Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan to be sold over the counter on Wednesday. Data from 2022 shows 108,279 people died nationwide within 12 months from drug overdoses, marking a concerning new record.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.