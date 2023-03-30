A drug aimed at reversing opioid overdoses soon will be available to anyone, a move that could save lives locally, officials said.
The Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan to be sold over the counter on Wednesday. Data from 2022 shows 108,279 people died nationwide within 12 months from drug overdoses, marking a concerning new record.
Local officials said the number of overdose deaths happening is a concern and they hope to see them reduce with easier access to Narcan.
“We really hope to see this keep people alive and safe,” said Bill Puett, Buchanan County sheriff. “It’s scary to think about how much overdose deaths have increased over the past few years without signs of it slowing.”
Puett said while Narcan will bring many positive benefits to the community, illegal drug use is still an issue that needs to be tackled.
“The biggest issue is prevention,” Puett said. “People need to understand that when they’re using illegal narcotics and opioids, they’re putting themselves at great risk. People must understand that Narcan is not an end all, save all.”
Narcan can restore normal breathing within two to three minutes in a person who has overdosed, but officials said it isn’t guaranteed to work every time.
“Even after Narcan is administered, the toxicity can still rise and a person very well may lose their life,” Puett said.
Capt. Shawn Collie of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force said narcotics are getting into the hands of the youth easily and he hopes Narcan will become easier to access for local agencies as well.
“Hopefully this will save more innocent lives,” Collie said. “Especially young kids who may have been given a drug they had no information about. Some positive aspects can come from this. We’re also hoping that our local agencies who have been passing it out for those who may not have the financial means to buy it will still be able to get it as efficiently as before.”
Law enforcement officers said while we are one step closer to reducing the number of opioid deaths occurring, people abusing drugs mustn't rely on Narcan and instead seek addiction treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.