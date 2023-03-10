Expectations are high for Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade, and the St. Joseph Police Department says its officers are working to ensure a safe and joyful time.
St. Joseph Police Sgt. James Tonn said officers intend to stick around intersections and asked that paradegoers park away from the planned route.
"So we don't expect (many) vehicles on the route because we're going to keep it off, but the PD is going to work most of the intersections with the volunteers on a few of our smaller intersections," Tonn said. "Yeah, if you're trying to attend the event, just go early. Check the weather. It's not supposed to be great, but go early if you want to be there so you can get your spot. Please don't park on the route. You can park on a side street."
Tonn said that they expect drunken driving levels to remain relatively consistent for the celebration.
"We know it's out there, but we're not expecting it to be any higher than normal," he said. "Just be aware of your surroundings and remain patient if you plan on going Downtown."
Tonn said the police department released an updated schedule for the parade.
The new route will start in front of the Moila Golf Course on Noyes Boulevard and head north to Frederick Avenue. It will then proceed west on Frederick to Francis Street, west on Francis to Seventh Street, south on Seventh to Felix Street and east on Felix Street to Eighth Street. Felix and Eighth will make the end of the route.
The St. Patrick's Day Parade will run from approximately 11:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 11. The police department recommends that those looking to avoid the event utilize Lovers Lane, Jules Street and Faraon Street until the parade's conclusion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.