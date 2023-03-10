St. Joseph Police expect quality St. Patrick's Day Parade

The St. Joseph Police Department leads the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade. 

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Expectations are high for Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade, and the St. Joseph Police Department says its officers are working to ensure a safe and joyful time.

St. Joseph Police Sgt. James Tonn said officers intend to stick around intersections and asked that paradegoers park away from the planned route.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

