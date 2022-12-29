With many people gearing up to ring in the new year with friends and parties, law enforcement officers are urging residents not to drink and drive, and instead, find alternative ways to get home.
Capt. Michael Hess of the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said the road patrol division will have an increased patrol on New Year's Eve and into the morning.
"Statistically, after 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve, there is an increase in DWI activity ... so we will be out patrolling, looking for intoxicated drivers, trying to get them off the street," Hess said.
Hess shared a statistic from Safe Auto that said there are 71% more crashes with drugs or alcohol as a contributing factor between Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. and Jan. 1 at 6 a.m.
When sober drivers take to the roads during these time periods, they are encouraged to call 911 if they suspect someone is driving impaired. There are warning signs drivers can look out for.
"Common signs include lane violations. Are they crossing over the fog line or are they crossing over the center line or they weaving back and forth," Hess said. "Sometimes intoxicated folks will speed up and then slow way down ... they have an inconsistent speed."
The legal limit for the blood-alcohol content is 0.08%, but the way alcohol impacts each person varies.
"It takes a different amount of alcohol for each individual, depending on size, weight, age," Hess said. "There is no definitive number of drinks. You can have, everyone's different. You just have to know your limits."
Drinking around New Year's is a common occurrence because it is a celebratory holiday, Hess said. Residents may not realize their limits until it's too late.
If residents do decide to drink, there are a number of ways to get home without getting behind the wheel.
"We're in a society now where Uber or taxis are readily accessible ... please take advantage of that. Don't risk being impaired and risking your life or someone else's," Hess said.
Having a designated driver is always an option in any situation.
"It's been around for a long time, it's still the best way to go. With a group of friends, make sure someone stays sober and can drive everyone around," Hess said.
