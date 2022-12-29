Vehicle sirens

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is encouraging residents to find alternative ways home after drinking, like ride-hailing services or designated drivers.

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

With many people gearing up to ring in the new year with friends and parties, law enforcement officers are urging residents not to drink and drive, and instead, find alternative ways to get home.

Capt. Michael Hess of the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said the road patrol division will have an increased patrol on New Year's Eve and into the morning. 

