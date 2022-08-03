The St. Joseph Police Department held its National Night Out event Tuesday at Civic Park to promote safety to the community.
Local law enforcement and community members gathered at the family event held to show the dangers of criminal acts.
There were displays of equipment from various departments throughout the city, one being the virtual driver interactive.
The simulator provides an opportunity for students to experience hazardous situations without truly being at risk.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Shane Hux said the goal of it is to imitate driving a vehicle while impaired so people can see how dangerous it can be for themselves and others.
“At the end of using this simulator, people always tell me it changed their perspective of driving distracted,” he said. “It’s not only about driving impaired but being distracted by your own cell phone as well.”
Firefighters and EMS allowed the public to tour their vehicles and see how they protect the community.
Three neighborhood watch groups attended the event hoping to encourage community members to assist in putting a stop to criminal acts in the neighborhood.
Neighborhood watch leader Etta Burns, with a neighborhood in the North End, said crime rates keep increasing because people don’t want to get involved.
“We’ve had people come up to us tonight hesitant about coming to neighborhood watch meetings because of the area we meet in,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re on the North Side or South Side; we want to make sure the entire city is protected, but that’s only possible if people show up and take action.”
Police Chief Chris Connally said the community should feel comfortable interacting with first responders.
“The fire department, sheriff's department, and highway patrol all work to protect our community,” he said. “We want people to feel protected and help us stop crimes.”
National Night Out is a community-police awareness event held Aug. 2 each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.