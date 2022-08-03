Highway Patrol Officers attend National Night Out

Highway Patrol Officer tests out seat belt convincer to encourage community members to buckle up when behind the wheel at the National Night Out event.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph Police Department held its National Night Out event Tuesday at Civic Park to promote safety to the community.

Local law enforcement and community members gathered at the family event held to show the dangers of criminal acts.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.