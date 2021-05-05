Traffic crash maps for Northwest Missouri show a concentration of accidents near Buchanan County, some of which have been deadly for drivers and pedestrians.
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said prevention is a big focus for law enforcement agencies in the area because it is common for officers to be responding to crashes all day.
"There are significant crashes throughout Buchanan County. You have the much higher concentration of population in Northwest Missouri in and around the Buchanan County and St. Joseph area, so I think you're going to see higher crash rates that way," he said. "We are involved in traffic enforcement but we are also involved in crash investigation and depending on the type of event, recently there was an event on the interstate where the interstate had to be shut down, and it takes multiple hours and multiple officers and usually more than one agency."
Work often is shared and supported by local agencies including the sheriff, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the St. Joseph Police Department.
Puett said there are crash trends around the county, and officers spend much of their time on the same roads.
"A lot of the highways are obviously our major concerns with crashes. 59 Highway has been a difficult highway for years just the way that it dips and things like that. People sometimes lose vehicles and a lot of crashes on 59 Highway. Of course, the interstate and the secondary highways are difficult," he said.
But there are many precautions people can take to remain safe, he said.
"There are plenty of things that drivers can do to keep buckled up and keep themselves safe if unfortunately they are involved in a crash," Puett said. "Put your phone down, head up, pay attention, watch the surroundings, slow down, seat belts, reducing distractions in the vehicle."
St. Joseph has experienced several recent traffic crash fatalities, and the highway patrol has seen an increase in fatal crashes in 2021 of almost 90%.
