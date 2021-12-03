There are 17 new law enforcement officers in Northwest Missouri after Friday's graduation ceremony for Missouri Western State University's law enforcement academy.
Cadets work through 900 hours of training over several months before receiving diplomas.
All 17 graduates already have employers, divided between 10 departments across Northwest Missouri. Being able to keep all 17 in the area is important for the region, law enforcement academy Cmdr. Joseph King said.
"The benefit is all of them are employed here in Northwest Missouri, so they're all going to be serving our local communities," he said. "So it's all very relevant, and we bring in our instructors from the various departments in this area, so it's really a great opportunity to see them be invested in by the agencies already and being ready to start work as early as tomorrow."
The academy's relationship with local departments doesn't end there. Many of the instructors work full time with one of the various departments, whether that's St. Joseph Police Department or Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.
Using instructors from local departments creates a positive relationship-base for cadets, King said.
"It's very significant, the fact that the university has tied in with the local law enforcement agencies to provide this type of training," he said. "We had vehicles that were donated by Buchanan County. We have instructor classes that the police department will come in and do to supplement the training that's required."
It is the first graduation class with King heading the academy. He previously served as an instructor for several years but said the new role provides a different atmosphere.
"It's kind of overwhelming when you're now in charge of all of it," he said. "(You're) making sure that all the pieces fit together and everything finishes on time, and everything's the way it needs to be. And the most important thing is that recruits get what they need out of training."
Friday's graduation class was the academy's 55th in more than 25 years of operation.
Training for the next class of cadets starts Jan. 18, and registration still is open, King said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.