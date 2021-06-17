Nine cadets were awarded diplomas Thursday evening at Missouri Western State University’s law enforcement academy graduation at Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church.
Director Kip Wilson said that every class over the years has brought valuable experience and this class was no different.
“To me, it’s enjoyable,” he said. “You know, I like the profession. I like being a part of the profession and it gets me the opportunity to help those people that want to be in the profession.”
It was the final ceremony for Wilson and administrative assistant Brenda Young before their respective retirements.
Despite their official titles, Wilson repeatedly stressed that he viewed Young as more than an assistant.
“As far as I’m concerned, she’s co-director,” he said. “She has been around the academy since it began. She actually started as work-study, and then was a hired as the first administrative assistant. Barb knows everything about the academy that anybody knows.”
The academy’s training goes far beyond state requirements. Cadets go through 900 hours of training, Wilson said. That’s well above the 600 hours that some state training centers have.
“We’ve been doing more than mandated training in order to do a quality academy,” he said.
Thursday’s graduating class was smaller than usual but that didn’t have an impact on how special the moment was, Wilson said.
“I don’t think it’s a big difference,” he said. “I think more than anything, it’s the fact that it’s been my final class. We’ve, maybe, had more involvement, and it’s challenging for everybody with (COVID-19) issues right now... so we kind of got back to the regular form of teaching, and that was nice.”
In addition to their diplomas, several cadets received awards for their performance in the academy.
They weren’t the only ones recognized during the ceremony. Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett made a surprise presentation to honor Wilson and Young with awards for their service of 26 years.
