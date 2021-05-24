A Lathrop, Missouri, man was killed after falling out of a vehicle early Saturday morning.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Robert Downs, 32, was traveling west on State Highway V, three miles south of Lathrop.
Downs was driving a Polaris Ranger when fell he out. The vehicle came to rest in a ditch facing with no damage.
Downs was transported to Liberty Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He was not wearing a seat belt.
