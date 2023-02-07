Capt. Tiger Parsons of the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said the number of active shooter incidents has become more frequent.
"We right now as a nation have an active shooter every six days. And if you go back and you study the history of active shooters, if you go back into 2015-2016, it was one a month," Parsons said. "Now we're we're less than one a week."
Parsons said shootings have become a societal issue.
"It's not getting any better and it's not going to get better. We're not going to legislate it away. We're not going to ban it. It's a societal shift," Parsons said.
Parsons said that there are some common traits among those committing these shootings.
"It's the same person every time with a different name," Parsons said. "It might be somebody that's under-unemployed, they don't have good social skills. They either have a tumultuous relationship with their girlfriend or no girlfriend at all. There's always an enabler in their life, and it's usually a grandparent. They live with a grandparent because the parents have given up, and that is usually the enabler that enables their behavior.
Another common theme is playing video games with violence. But unlike most gamers, these shooters take the play very seriously, he said.
"They see this as an answer to a problem. They don't play it as a game, they're actually preparing themselves to go do this," Parsons said.
To stop such shootings before they happen, Parsons said people around these potential killers must step in. It starts with parents having rules and expectations for kids, he said.
"As a parent, that's what we have to do. We have to quit being their friend and set boundaries and impart some values on them so they value other people," Parsons said.
Parsons teaches safety in an active shooter situation through his business, Contact 6 Tactical. He said one of the main things he focuses on is making sure everyone uses an active mind and situational awareness if they find themselves at the scene of a shooting.
"They have to start thinking about their next move," Parsons said. "Number one, it gets them ready to move again and keep themselves safe. Number two, it keeps their mind busy so they can't panic. If you're constantly planning your response, you don't have time to panic."
Parsons said that being prepared not only increases a person's chance of survival, but it also can set people's minds at ease who worry about the "what ifs."
"The probability is one thing that you can look at and go, 'This is not a highly probable event, but if I prepare for it, there's even a greater possibility of me surviving,'" he said. "So when you look at it that way, it's easier to go to sleep."
Nice plug of a civil servants personal business.
