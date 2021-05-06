Large increase in aggravated assault shows concern in domestic violence

St. Joseph has experienced a big increase in aggravated assaults in 2021, a trend that is sparking concern among local law enforcement agencies.
In the first three months of 2021, 103 aggravated assaults were reported to St. Joseph police. This is 120% more than the 46 reports during the same time in 2020.
Capt. Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department said many of the aggravated assaults are not random.
"What we’re seeing is primarily an increase in domestic assaults. Actually, the domestic assaults encompass the majority of our assaults," he said.
This is a concern around the region as Missouri was found to be the state with the second-highest rate of men killing women, according to the Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence. Officials with that organization said the biggest threat is often a spouse or intimate acquaintance.
But why the rise in assaults this year?
"That’s the million-dollar question. That’s the question that as officers, investigators, YWCA personnel, victim advocates, all of us wish that we had the answer to," Wilson said. "There’s substance abuse, there are emotional problems that need to be treated and the list goes on and on and on. We see all of that when we’re looking into these things."
As law enforcement and advocates work to help those who are reporting such crimes, they ask that victims continue reaching out.
"Report, report, report. Keep calling us," Wilson said. "If you are a victim of domestic violence, please reach out to somebody, us, a good friend, a hotline, whatever you need to do reach out. Do not be a victim in this. Let us know you need help so we can get you in that right direction."
Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence has many resources around the state and Northwest Missouri. Locally, the YWCA works very closely with them, local law enforcement and the prosecutor's office.
