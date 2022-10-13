PLACEHOLDER - Fire

The Holt County sheriff confirmed a "very large fire" in a field and asked people to avoid Highway T from Quail Road to Forest City.

Residents in Oregon, Forest City and Forbes reported the fire broke out early Thursday afternoon in a vast area of farmland that separates the railroad track and the Missouri River.

Mark Zinn can be reached at mark.zinn@knpn.com. Follow him on Twitter: @KNPNZinn.

