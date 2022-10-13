top story Large fire burning in Holt County By Mark Zinn News-Press NOW Mark Zinn Author email Oct 13, 2022 Oct 13, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Holt County sheriff confirmed a "very large fire" in a field and asked people to avoid Highway T from Quail Road to Forest City.Residents in Oregon, Forest City and Forbes reported the fire broke out early Thursday afternoon in a vast area of farmland that separates the railroad track and the Missouri River.A hazy, white smoke could also be seen from Downtown St. Joseph looking north.Law enforcement said three agencies are working to extinguish the fire.DO YOU HAVE PHOTOS OF THE FIRE? EMAIL: MARK.ZINN@KNPN.COMThis is a developing story. Check back for updates. Mark Zinn can be reached at mark.zinn@knpn.com. Follow him on Twitter: @KNPNZinn. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Missouri River Highway Law Holt County Sheriff Farmland Law Enforcement Resident Missouri Forbes Oregon Agency Railroad Track Mark Zinn Author email Follow Mark Zinn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +3 Election Education, roads, ag focuses for District 1 representative candidates Public Safety Drivers urged to watch for pedestrians as daylight shortens Events Mokaska Coffee to host pumpkin carving event Courts St. Joseph woman charged with fraud in federal case More Local News → 0:38 Cool & Windy Today 14 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.