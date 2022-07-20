Emergency responders at scene of fire

Emergency responders work the scene of a fire Wednesday afternoon on Southwest Lakefront Lane.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

A fire is under investigation after a home burned Wednesday afternoon in the 5700 block of Southwest Lakefront Lane.

No one was home at the time, according to St. Joseph Fire Department.

The fire was called in at 11:55 a.m. It spread throughout much of the residence but was prevented from jumping to other homes, SJFD Fire Inspector Lauren Crum said.

The cause is under investigation.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

