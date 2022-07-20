top story Lakefront Lane house fire under investigation News-Press NOW Alex Simone Author email Jul 20, 2022 Jul 20, 2022 Updated 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Emergency responders work the scene of a fire Wednesday afternoon on Southwest Lakefront Lane. Alex Simone | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A fire is under investigation after a home burned Wednesday afternoon in the 5700 block of Southwest Lakefront Lane.No one was home at the time, according to St. Joseph Fire Department.The fire was called in at 11:55 a.m. It spread throughout much of the residence but was prevented from jumping to other homes, SJFD Fire Inspector Lauren Crum said.The cause is under investigation. Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lane Lauren Crum Lakefront Fire Department Southwest St. Joseph Cause Fire Residence Alex Simone Author email Follow Alex Simone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety St. Joseph woman seriously injured in Tuesday crash +5 Government New I-229 alternative added to the four other proposals Education MWSU promotes rapid courses of study Public Safety Local officials emphasize trail safety More Local News → 0:58 Breezy with Sunshine Today 10 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
