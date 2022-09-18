Sheriff Mike Hess has an important message for local residents

Sheriff's Investigator Mike Hess discusses why it's important for residents to make sure their house numbers are visible for law enforcement. 

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to make sure their house numbers are visible in order for law enforcement to reach them efficiently.

Mike Hess, sheriff’s investigator, said officers have received numerous emergency calls that have been difficult for them to find due to unseen numbers on houses and mailboxes.

