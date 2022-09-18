The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to make sure their house numbers are visible in order for law enforcement to reach them efficiently.
Mike Hess, sheriff’s investigator, said officers have received numerous emergency calls that have been difficult for them to find due to unseen numbers on houses and mailboxes.
“Many of the homes we make visits to, which are in rural areas, are located further from the road,” Hess said. “In these circumstances, we rely on the address posted on the mailbox for identification and if that address isn’t clearly posted on the mailbox, finding the home can be a little more difficult.”
Residents can find house numbers to hang up at their nearest hardware store such as Home Depot, Walmart, Lowe’s or even online.
It is necessary that these numbers are reflective and larger than three inches so law enforcement won’t have an issue locating homes feet away and during the night.
“Getting reflective house numbers put on the mailboxes is beneficial to all first responders,” he said. “If someone is having a cardiac arrest or drug overdose, we want to arrive to the homes as quickly as possible. Every second counts, but it’s just not possible to get there quickly if we can’t figure out which home the call was received from.”
Law Enforcement says any homes with fading numbers on the front should also be replaced with a new set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.