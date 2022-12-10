GUELLERMO PENA

Guillermo Pena, a St. Joseph resident, has filed five police reports online but hasn’t had a response to any of them.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

Guillermo Pena has filed five online police reports since moving to St. Joseph but hasn’t heard back about any of them. And he isn’t alone.

Pena, an apartment complex business manager, watches over two blocks of houses and 65 apartment units. The police reports he filed were about damage to those properties.

Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.