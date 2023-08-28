With Labor Day weekend travel expected to see a rise this year, officials are encouraging those heading out of town to tweak their vacation schedules to beat the holiday traffic.
According to booking data from the American Automobile Association, Americans will be traveling to celebrate the end of summer in greater numbers than in years past.
Most travelers will begin driving on Thursday or Friday, but officials say the best way to avoid Labor Day weekend traffic is by leaving earlier in the week if possible.
“If you can leave earlier, Wednesday or Thursday, and try to beat that Friday rush because everybody’s going to be trying to get to their destination,” said Sgt. Shane Hux with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. “For your return trip, it may be best to travel back on Tuesday, and you will definitely see a decrease in traffic count compared to coming back on Monday, the holiday itself.”
Along with leaving a few days early, the best time of day to hit the road is early in the morning or later in the evening, AAA data shows.
According to the highway patrol, Missouri roads saw an increase in traffic fatalities over the Labor Day weekend last year, with seven fatalities in 2022, compared to five the previous year.
Over the same period, Missouri troopers arrested 121 people for driving while intoxicated over the holiday. Travelers are being cautioned to pay close attention to the roads and avoid driving if impaired.
“Every motorist out there, obey all Missouri traffic laws, whether that be obeying the speed limit as well as making sure everybody inside the vehicle is buckled up,” Hux said. “We also want to encourage everyone to drink responsibly. If your Labor Day weekend plans do include alcohol, whether you’re out on the roadways or out on the waterways, make sure you designate a sober driver.”
Officials predict the busiest travel times will be on Friday and Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.