MSHP cautions drivers ahead of Labor Day weekend travel
Video play button

With Labor Day weekend travel expected to see a rise this year, officials are encouraging those heading out of town to tweak their vacation schedules to beat the holiday traffic.

According to booking data from the American Automobile Association, Americans will be traveling to celebrate the end of summer in greater numbers than in years past.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.